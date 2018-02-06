Police looking for suspect in Holland armed robbery

A person of interest in the case. (Photo: HDPS)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

The man entered the Admiral Gas Station on E 24th Street when only the clerk was in the store on Tuesday night, Feb. 6. He then showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash. He obtained an undetermined amount of money before leaving the area on foot.

He was last seen running north on College Avenue. Police set up a perimeter and a K9 track, but the suspect was not located.

The only description of the man is he is either white or Hispanic, and he is 35-40 years old. The suspect was seen wearing dark clothing and a puffy jacket.

The handgun was silver and an unknown caliber. No one was injured in this incident.

Police are also looking for a man who was at nearby business prior to the robbery. The authorities want to identify this individual as a person of interest in the case.

A person of interest in the case. (Photo: HDPS)

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV