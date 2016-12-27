Police looking for suspect involved in Wyoming felonious assault

WYOMING, MICH. - Police are looking for the suspect involved in a felonious assault that took place at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 Block of 28th St. SW on Monday, Dec. 26.

The victim of the assault was threatened with a knife during an attempted retail fraud. No one was injured and the suspect left the scene in a gold colored Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information about the individual in these photos Wyoming Public Safety asks you call at 616-530-7300 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

