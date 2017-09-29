Police: Michigan man killed in South Carolina parking lot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Officials have released the name of a Michigan man found shot to death in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a news release Thursday night that the victim was 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan. The coroner's office said Allen died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The death has been ruled a homicide.
Greenville County sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a hotel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The coroner's office said Allen may have been dead for about two hours when his body was found.
No arrests have been reported.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs