Police: Overnight stabbing on Southeast side ends in arrest

Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that happened on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday at a house on Vineland Court SE.

When police arrived to the house, they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police report that the stabbing was a result of an argument between the 50-year-old man and someone he knew. A 44-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The case will be presented to the Kent County Prosecutors Office for review.

The incident remains under investigation.

