Police: Overnight stabbing on Southeast side ends in arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that happened on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday at a house on Vineland Court SE.
When police arrived to the house, they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he is expected to recover.
Police report that the stabbing was a result of an argument between the 50-year-old man and someone he knew. A 44-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.
The case will be presented to the Kent County Prosecutors Office for review.
The incident remains under investigation.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
