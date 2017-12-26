Police: Phoenix baby bent in half by his father has died

Robert Resendiz booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - The baby whose father admitted to, according to court documents, bending him in half last week to stop his crying, has died, Phoenix police said Tuesday.

According to court paperwork, Robert Resendiz told police he pressed his 6-month-old son's legs over his head and did not release until his son stopped moving and was "limp."

He also told police he bit his son two times "out of frustration."

The infant was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where, at the time, doctors said his injuries were "not survivable."

Phoenix police said the boy died and additional charges for Resendiz are pending.

Resendiz is due back in court Wednesday.

