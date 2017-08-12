Police release more Newaygo County break-in photos

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a suspect in an Aug. 6 break-in in Newaygo County. (Photo: Provided)

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation of a break-in to a barn that occurred early Sunday morning, Aug. 6, on the Newaygo-Oceana county line, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office released additional photos of the break-in suspect today, Aug. 11, in the hopes of catching the thief or thieves, reports the Oceana County Press.

The suspect or suspects forced their way into a locked barn located on Maple Island Road near Oceana County’s Harrison Road, the sheriff said. They stole two quads – a Polaris Sportsman and a Honda, along with a shotgun, a weed whipper, a chainsaw and several hand tools.

“The stolen items will likely ended up in Oceana County,” Mast said.

Trail cam photos show a car that appears to be a Dodge Neon and a male suspect involved in the break-in.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of the stolen property or has information about the case, they are asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303 or the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231-873-2121.

