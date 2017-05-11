Police release photo of suspected driver who fled fatal crash scene

(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are asking for your help to find the man they say left the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, outside the Log Cabin bar near the corner of Division Avenue and Alger Street.

Investigators say a white SUV was going too fast when it hit a median and went airborne. The SUV then hit a power pole, which fell on top of vehicle.

Police believe this man was driving:

The passenger in the SUV, identified as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Buenida-Villalpando, of Grand Rapids, was killed.

The driver was last seen wearing a pink shirt and khaki shorts. He also has a tattoo with the word, "Medellin" on his right forearm.

If you know where he is or have any information, please call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

