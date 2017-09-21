Police: Search for Wyoming mother, Ana Carrillo, continues near Johnson Park

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Wyoming police are actively searching for 35-year-old mother Ana Carrillo, who went missing several weeks ago, they were seen searching near Johnson Park on Sept. 21, 2017.

Carrillo was last seen on Sunday morning, Sept. 3, when she reportedly left her residence to pick up her children from an address on Colby Street in Wyoming. Police recovered her vehicle in the parking lot of St. John Vianney Church near 40th and Clyde Park, later that day.

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

Read more: Prosecutor: Ex-boyfriend in Ana Carrillo case facing new charge

Read more: Police say woman's disappearance is 'unexpected and unexplained'

Anyone with information on Carrillo's whereabouts are instructed to call Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV