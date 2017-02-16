Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Police Department says this man was seen committing an armed robbery in the area of Ottawa Avenue and Weston Street SW on Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Have you seen this man? The Grand Rapids Police Department says he was photographed committing an armed robbery in the area of Ottawa Avenue and Weston Street SW.

Police say he displayed a handgun before taking the victim’s backpack around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

The suspect is described as a black man between 15 and 25 years old, with shoulder length deadlocked hair. He stands at approximately 5’10” and likely weighs around 180 lbs.

If you have any information, please call GRPD 616-456-3489, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

