Police searching for power tool thieves in Montcalm County

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding three people suspected of stealing a power tool from a Montcalm County store.
According to Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, two women walked into Tractor Supply Company north of Greenville. They left a short time after with a power tool they did not pay for.
The two women joined a man in the parking lot and the three got into a silver four-door car, leaving westbound on Wise Road.
Anyone who recognizes the women in the video should call the sheriff's office at 989-831-7590 or 989-831-7593.
