Police searching for power tool thieves in Montcalm County

Police are asking for the public's help in located these two women and one man suspected of steal a power tool from a Montcolm County store on Tuesday, May 16. (Photo: Provided)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding three people suspected of stealing a power tool from a Montcalm County store.

According to Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, two women walked into Tractor Supply Company north of Greenville. They left a short time after with a power tool they did not pay for.

The two women joined a man in the parking lot and the three got into a silver four-door car, leaving westbound on Wise Road.

Anyone who recognizes the women in the video should call the sheriff's office at 989-831-7590 or 989-831-7593.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV