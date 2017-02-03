Police searching for suspect after Park Twp. shooting

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Police in Ottawa County are looking for a man who they think is connected to a shooting that happened Thursday in in Park Township.

An arrest warrant is out for Isaac Flores, 27 years old. Deputies tell us, Flores had been staying on Lillian Street but his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Deputies say a man with a gunshot wound was found at a home on Lillian Street around 5 Thursday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, the man who was shot is still in the hospital in critical condition. If you have any information, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observe r at 1-877-88-SILENT.

