Police searching for suspect in robbery spree

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are searching for Jacob Abraham Savickas, who is wanted for a crime spree spanning in two different states. Police say he is responsible for eight robberies and attempted robberies since July 26.

Police responded to a bank robbery incident that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.

They later confirmed that Savickas robbed the bank and left in what appeared to be an Oldsmobile Intrigue.

One of the robberies happened at a gas station in Comstock Park Tuesday.

The gas station clerk told WZZM 13 the suspect, who looked like Savickas, took cigarettes without paying and left. The clerk said he tried to stop Savickas by putting his hand on the suspect's car, but Savickas revved the engine as if he was going to run over the clerk. The clerk jumped off and Savickas sped away.

If you have any information, please call police at 616-456-3400.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

