Police: Son tied to minivan roof to hold down wading pool

Amber Schmunk, 29, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her son was tied to minivan roof to hold down a wading pool on Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: Provided by Ozaukee (Wis.) County Sheriff's Office via MJS)

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin mom is accused of putting her son on the roof of her minivan to hold down a wading pool, police say.

Amber Schmunk, 29, of Fredonia, Wis., was trying to get a plastic wading pool home Sept. 9, and it didn't fit in the minivan, so she put it on the roof — along with her 9-year-old son to hold it in place.

Another driver reported the unusual sight to Saukville (Wis.) police and two patrol cars stopped Schmunk a few minutes later after she dropped the pool off at her sister's house. Saukville is about 27 miles north of Milwaukee.

►More on WZZM 13: Lawsuit: Ann Arbor teacher taped shut the mouth of student with cerebral palsy

Schmunk told police her dad let her do things like that when she was 9, and besides, she had her son strapped down on top of the pool and the roof ride only lasted 20 to 30 seconds before she moved her son back inside, and wedged the pool in, too.

The person who called 911 followed Schmunk for about a block before she stopped and took her son down from the roof.

The police saw it differently, and now Schmunk is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony. She is scheduled to make her initial court appearance in Ozaukee County (Wis.) Circuit Court on Nov. 14.

According to online court records, no defense attorney was listed for Schmunk.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel