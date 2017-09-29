Police: South Carolina teen charged in Michigan man's death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a Michigan man found in the parking lot of a South Carolina hotel.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that Winter Andrea Mance of Greenville has been arrested in the death earlier this week.

Mance is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Officers were called to a motel parking lot in Greenville around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. They found 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan.

Sgt. Ryan Flood says investigators think there are additional suspects involved in the case.

It was not known if Mance has an attorney yet.

