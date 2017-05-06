Police to question relative in Battle Creek shooting

Brian Zanetti

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek detectives expect to question as early as Saturday their person of interest in the Friday fatal shooting of Frank Zanetti.

Detective Sgt. Troy Gilleylen said Brian Zanetti was found in the Chicago, Illinois, area Saturday and is being held for questioning.

Battle Creek detectives were en route to interview him, Gilleylen said Saturday afternoon. He would not say where Zanetti is being held other than a small jurisdiction in the Chicago area.

Police there arrested Zanetti on unrelated charges, Gilleylen said.

Detectives in Battle Creek alerted officers in the Illinois department about their desire to question him in connection with the shooting because Zanetti has been known to travel to that area.

Frank Zanetti, 63, was shot and killed about 10:30 a.m. when a man walked into his business, Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic Co. at 1338 W. Michigan Ave. The gunman asked for Frank Zanetti, and then shot him at close range one time in the head.

Zanetti fell to the floor and died. Police said six to 10 customers and employees, including Frank Zanetti's daughter, were in the store at the time of the shooting.

The gunman walked out and disappeared.

Police said late Friday they were looking for Brian Zanetti to question him as a person of interest.

Gilleylen said Saturday that the department has received a large number of tips.

"Everyone in the community has been very helpful," he said. "We have had a lot of tips and they have really helped and given us some good information."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

