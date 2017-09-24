Police: Woman shot outside of Orbit Room

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating another shooting at the Orbit Room on Saturday night.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 23, a young woman was shot in the foot outside of the club, located at 2525 Lake Eastbrook Blvd.

Officers say there were several fights that night.

There is no one in custody in connection to the shooting.

This is the second shooting at the Orbit Room within the last week. On Sept. 17, three people were shot outside of the club following a fight. Their injuries were not life-threatening, but no arrests have been made in that case either.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

