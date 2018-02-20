Portage man arrested for assaulting parents and tying up mother with rope

PORTAGE, MICH. - James Kenneth Fett Jr. is charged with unlawful imprisonment and great bodily harm less than murder after he tied up his mother in her basement then assaulted his father.

His mother called Portage police on Feb. 18 around 5:30 p.m. saying that her son was trying to kill her. When officers arrived, they found that she had ropes tied around her ankles and packing tape stuck to her.

The mother told police that she was assaulted by her son and he tied her to a chair in the basement. After Fett Jr. left the house, she was able to cut herself free and go to a neighbor's house.

After the son left his mother tied up, he drove to Livingston County and assaulted his father. Fett Jr. then drove back to Portage and was stopped by officers near his mother's house and was arrested.

Fett Jr. was arraigned on Feb. 19 with a bond of $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

