Betsy DeVos' confirmation moves ahead after fractious debate
Court filing: MSU coach was told about Nassar in '90s
HEADLINES
Updated 1:21 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Crime
2 men charged in shooting deaths outside Wal-Mart2 men charged in shooting deaths outside Wal-Mart Two men are charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.
- Crime
- 3 minutes ago
- Local
Verify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive orderVerify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive order
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- Michigan
Michigan Republicans voice concern with Trump travel orderMichigan Republicans voice concern with Trump travel order Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation on Monday called on the Trump administration to curtail or clarify an order blocking the entry of people from several majority Muslim countries into the U.S., voicing worries it may violate the civil liberties of those legally permitted here.
- Michigan
- 9 hours ago
- Super-Saver
Super Saver: $9 tech steal brings spring to your deskSuper Saver: $9 tech steal brings spring to your desk A top bargain to brighten things up!
- Super-Saver
- 11 hours ago
- Morning-Features
The Bachelor recap: Taylor and Corrine get an awkward two-on-one dateThe Bachelor recap: Taylor and Corrine get an awkward two-on-one date The awkward two-on-one date has arrived. Voodoo and haunted houses spook the girls into love.
- Morning-Features
- 9 hours ago
- National-Politics
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration orderTrump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order President Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night after the Obama holdover refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court.
- National-Politics
- 18 hours ago
- Grand-Haven
Women overdose in parking lot of North Ottawa Community HospitalWomen overdose in parking lot of North Ottawa Community Hospital Two Grand Rapids-area teens are recovering from a heroin overdose after being discovered in a vehicle in the North Ottawa Community Hospital parking lot early Monday morning.
- Grand-Haven
- 19 hours ago
- Muskegon
Muskegon Heights Mayor delivers State of City addressMuskegon Heights Mayor delivers State of City address A state of the city address was held in Muskegon Heights Monday night.
- Muskegon
- 16 hours ago
- Michigan
Suspect in Tennessee armory shooting arrested in DetroitSuspect in Tennessee armory shooting arrested in Detroit Federal authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting 10 people at a party at a National Guard Armory in western Tennessee.
- Michigan
- 1 hour ago
- Michigan
Ex-Tiger Aubrey Huff suggests protesters should get a jobEx-Tiger Aubrey Huff suggests protesters should get a job
- Michigan
- 14 hours ago
- Nation-Now
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programsBoy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that, effective immediately, it will accept and register transgender youth into its organization.
- Nation-Now
- 8 hours ago
- Nation-Now
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programsBoy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
- Nation-Now
- 20 hours ago
- Grand-Rapids-Central
'Soup's On For All' raises money for God's Kitchen'Soup's On For All' raises money for God's Kitchen The event uses all five floors of the B.O.B. and features more than 30 different soups, along with breads and deserts donated by area restaurants. The event has raised more than $100,000 annually.
- Grand-Rapids-Central
- 16 hours ago
- Wyoming
Wyoming Chick-Fil-A announces opening dateWyoming Chick-Fil-A announces opening date West Michigan's second Chick-fil-A restaurant has set the day for its Grand Opening.
- Wyoming
- 6 hours ago
- Local
GVSU President: 7 students, 3 staff could be affected by travel orderGVSU President: 7 students, 3 staff could be affected by travel order We have new information about how the President's travel order could affect some students and staff at Grand Valley State University.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Gunmen open fire on Quebec City mosque, authorities don't specify number killed
-
Nation-Now
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S. this week
-
Nation-Now
Senate Democrats block two Trump Cabinet picks by boycotting vote
-
Nation-Now
Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to slam Trump's immigration ban
-
Nation-Now
5 reasons to sign up for an Obamacare plan on the last day to enroll
-
Nation-Now
NASA's Cassini captures jaw-dropping photos of Saturn's rings
-
Nation-Now
Details emerging about Quebec mosque shooting suspect
-
Nation-Now
Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections
-
Nation-Now
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
-
Superbowl
Patriots' Bill Belichick takes question about underwear but not Trump
-
Nation-Now
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
-
Nation-Now
Obama backs Trump protesters on travel ban
-
Nation-Now
'Scalia Index' shines light on possible Trump Supreme Court pick
-
Nation-Now
White House defends Steve Bannon's role on National Security Council
-
Nation-Now
Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on Tuesday
-
Nation-Now
Trump orders two-for-one repeal for all new regulations
-
Nation-Now
Man blames running deer for 40 mph speeding ticket
-
News
Iraq pushes back with 'reciprocity measure' against Trump's ban
-
Politics
UK petition against Trump attracts over 1 million signatures
-
Nation-Now
Miss France Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe 2017
-
Michigan
6 hour ago 10:51 a.m.
Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis
-
News
27 hour ago 12:57 p.m.
World Affairs Council discusses global issues
-
Crime
3 hour ago 1:21 p.m.
Deputies seek help finding home invasion suspect
-
Crime
4 mins ago 4:20 p.m.
2 men charged in shooting deaths outside Wal-Mart
-
Local
1 hour ago 2:55 p.m.
Verify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive order
-
Michigan
10 hour ago 6:42 a.m.
Michigan Republicans voice concern with Trump travel order
-
Super-Saver
12 hour ago 4:39 a.m.
Super Saver: $9 tech steal brings spring to your desk
-
-
Morning-Features
9 hour ago 7:17 a.m.
The Bachelor recap: Taylor and Corrine get an awkward two-on-one date
-
National-Politics
19 hour ago 9:44 p.m.
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order
-
Grand-Haven
20 hour ago 8:29 p.m.
Women overdose in parking lot of North Ottawa Community Hospital
-
Muskegon
17 hour ago 11:39 p.m.
Muskegon Heights Mayor delivers State of City address
-
Michigan
1 hour ago 2:57 p.m.
Suspect in Tennessee armory shooting arrested in Detroit
-
Michigan
14 hour ago 1:54 a.m.
Ex-Tiger Aubrey Huff suggests protesters should get a job
-
Nation-Now
8 hour ago 7:58 a.m.
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
-
Nation-Now
21 hour ago 7:41 p.m.
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs
-
Grand-Rapids-Central
17 hour ago 11:37 p.m.
'Soup's On For All' raises money for God's Kitchen
-
Wyoming
7 hour ago 9:30 a.m.
Wyoming Chick-Fil-A announces opening date
-
Local
23 hour ago 5:35 p.m.
GVSU President: 7 students, 3 staff could be affected by travel order
-
Crime
27 hour ago 12:55 p.m.
Couple dead after apparent murder suicide in Mecosta County
-
Photos: Wild & wacky sights of Opening Night
-
Entertainment
3 hour ago 1:48 p.m.
Petition seeks to rename Pittsburgh Airport for Mister Rogers
-
News
3 hour ago 1:47 p.m.
San Francisco sues Trump over his 'sanctuary city' order
-
Events
3 hour ago 1:43 p.m.
Michigan International Auto Show heads to Grand Rapids
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 12:57 p.m.
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S. this week
-
McDonald's robbery leads to standoff
-
Sandwich-Generation
4 hour ago 12:45 p.m.
Protecting your family's hearing
-
Betsy DeVos' nomination confirmed by committee, heads to full Senate
-
Local
4 hour ago 12:30 p.m.
They were surrounded by fire, but Ripley's animals are safe
-
Superbowl
4 hour ago 12:15 p.m.
Watch the GNC ad the NFL rejected from Super Bowl
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 1:02 p.m.
Senate Democrats block two Trump Cabinet picks by boycotting vote
-
Oscars
4 hour ago 11:54 a.m.
VOTE for the Oscars winners!
-
Nation-Now
5 hour ago 11:03 a.m.
NASA's Cassini captures jaw-dropping photos of Saturn's rings
-
Nation-Now
5 hour ago 10:54 a.m.
Details emerging about Quebec mosque shooting suspect
-
Nation-Now
6 hour ago 9:57 a.m.
Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections