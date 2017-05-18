PREVIEW: Can you get out of a speeding ticket because of state in-fighting?

Speed limit sign, close-up. (Photo: Eastcott Momatiuk, (c) Eastcott Momatiuk (c) Eastcott Momatiuk)

Even if you have a lead foot, you may not be liable for that speeding ticket.

Back in January of this year, Michigan legislators changed state law regarding how low a speed limit can be set. One of the busiest roads in West Michigan appears to have a speed limit that violates that law.

Find out how it's opening a defense for you to potentially beat a ticket.

