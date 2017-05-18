WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

PREVIEW: Can you get out of a speeding ticket because of state in-fighting?

WZZM 4:58 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Watch the full story Monday, May 22nd at 6 p.m. on WZZM 13.

Even if you have a lead foot, you may not be liable for that speeding ticket.

Back in January of this year, Michigan legislators changed state law regarding how low a speed limit can be set. One of the busiest roads in West Michigan appears to have a speed limit that violates that law.

Find out how it's opening a defense for you to potentially beat a ticket.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories