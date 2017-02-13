Private investigator uses P.O. Box to try to solve 1981 Deanie Peters case

14-year-old Deanie Peters disappeared without a trace from Forest Hills Central Middle School on February 5th, 1981. Her family, friends and local law enforcement have been searchung for her ever since.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the longest cold cases in West Michigan: what happened to 14-year-old Deanie Peters?

She's the teenager who disappeared now 36 years ago from Forest Hills Central Middle School.

Vic Weeks has experience in law enforcement with the Lowell Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Department. Now, working as a private investigator, he placed an ad in the Lowell Buyer's Guide find 14-year-old Deanie Peters' body.

"The parents are old now, have been suffering all of this agony of not knowing where their daughter was," Weeks said. "It won't be much longer until we're all gone and nobody will be interested anymore."

So, Weeks opened a P.O. Box.

"Post Office Box 4, Lowell, Michigan 49331 for anybody that may know the exact location of her remains, to send a letter or diagram," Weeks said.

That's to help her family and the community find closure in hopes someone out there will come forward.

"Deanie Peters' name comes up often, every year," Weeks said. "Anything.

" Anything that would tell us where she's at, so I can take a cadaver dog over there and find her."

In 2011, WZZM 13 set up a Facebook page dedicated to to helping the community discuss the case and share memories of Deanie. There is also galleries of old photos, letters she wrote and even a copy of her official death certificate.

