Prosecutor: Ex-boyfriend in Ana Carrillo case facing new charge

WYOMING, MICH. - The ex-boyfriend of a missing Wyoming mother is facing another charge in connection to her disappearance investigation.

According to the Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced on Tuesday that his office has charged Andrew Hudson with one count of perjury in and investigative subpoena in 35-year-old Ana Carrillo's case. Becker said this is a felony punishable by life in prison.

Becker did not say what new details warranted this charge and did not have arraignment information. Hudson was charged with a misdemeanor for lying to police in the investigation.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Wyoming Police announced they suspect foul play in the case have begun investigating Carrillo's case a possible kidnapping and homicide -- naming Hudson as a suspect in her disappearance. He is one of the last people to have spoken to Carrillo before she went missing on Sept. 3.

Carrillo's family said that she had set out to pick up her children from Hudson's home, but never made it. Police found her car in a parking lot in Wyoming, less than a mile from his home, but she was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are asking that if anyone knows were Carrillo is or has heard from her to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

