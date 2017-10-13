Prosecutor to charge 2 women in Carrillo case

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecuting Attorney, says his office is charging Ana Carrillo's ex-boyfriend's mother and his father's girlfriend in relation to Carrillo's disappearance and homicide.

Andrew Hudson is Carrillo's ex-boyfriend and father of her three children. It was announced on Thursday, Oct. 12, he faced open murder charges in connection to Carrillo's case.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging his mother, Nancy DeCamp, with perjury related to Carrillo's homicide. They are also charging Angela Wilson, Hudson's father's girlfriend of 10 years, with perjury and an additional count of tampering with evidence. The maximum penalty for a perjury felony is a life in prison. The tampering charge has a 10 year maximum penalty.

No date has been set for either arraignment.

Carrillo's disappearance has been investigated extensively. She was last seen Sept. 3.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV