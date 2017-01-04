Greenville police director pleads not guilty to health care fraud

Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss pled not guility to a charge of health care fraud Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Photo: WZZM)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - A West Michigan Public Safety Director pled not guilty to a charge of health care fraud.

Greenville chief Mark Reiss was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Montcalm County Courthouse for allegedly leaving his ex-wife on his insurance after they divorced.

Reiss is facing a health care fraud concealing information charge. It's a felony that has a conviction of up to four years in prison.

Because of conflict of interest, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is handling the case. Becker says the warrant stems from Reiss allegedly failing to disclose to his insurance provider that his marriage status changed in 2014 when he and his wife divorced, she remains on his insurance after the split.

Court records indicate that insurance company is Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Reiss' ex-wife Christine Reiss was charged with health care fraud, false claim. The incident allegedly occurred between September 2014 through October 2015.

According to a 2010 Dayton Daily News story, Christine Reiss was caught stealing from a grocery store in Ferrysburg, Mich. The article says she pleaded guilty to retail fraud.

Mark Reiss has been the director of public safety for the City of Greenville since 2013. Prior to that, he was a chief of police in Riverside, Ohio. He also was a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years.

In a statement sent to WZZM Wednesday, Greenville's City Manager George Bosanic responded to the court appearance saying, "The city was aware of and cooperated fully in the investigation but had not anticipated nor was informed that charges would be brought against Mr. Reiss. Mr. Reiss is on vacation and is not on paid leave. He was arraigned today and plead not guilty to the charges."

Mark Reiss is expected to be back in court later this month.

(© 2017 WZZM)