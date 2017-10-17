Rapist claims relationship with 12-year-old was 'romantic'

Christopher Mirasolo (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

PORT HURON, MICH. - In a response to objections of his being awarded custody of his son, a convicted sex offender said his relationship with the boy's mother when she was 12 was romantic.

"The Defendant absolutely denies that he forcibly raped or threatened to kill the minor child's mother. In further response, the Defendant states that the Plaintiff became pregnant while the parties were in a romantic relationship that lasted several months. The relationship occurred when the Defendant was 18 years old and the Plaintiff was approximately five years younger than the Defendant," reads the response filed by Christopher Mirasolo's lawyer.

The court filing continues that Mirasolo did not request custody or parenting time.

It reiterated in his response that the child was not conceived through rape.

"In further response, the Defendant states that the parties were in a romantic relationship for approximately three months and that the Defendant absolutely denies that he used any physical force to penetrate Plaintiff or that he threatened to kill her. In police reports prepared at that time, the Plaintiff told the police that the Defendant was her boyfriend and that she agreed to have sex with him," it reads.

The response ends with a request that the judge set aside the order of filiation signed Sept. 22, or award the child's mother sole legal and physical custody of the child, with no parenting time for Mirasolo.

When a judge signed a paternity order on Sept. 22 naming Mirasolo as the father of the boy, he was ordered to pay child support and was granted joint custody and parenting time.

The Michigan Attorney General's office has asked the judge not to award custody to Mirasolo, and by the end of day Friday, the Sanilac County prosecutor's office announced it agreed that relief being sought by the mother should be granted.

Mirasolo pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Sept. 6, 2008, assault of the woman, who was 12 at the time.

He was discharged from the department of corrections on Dec. 20, 2010.

Mirasolo pleaded no contest to third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a March 29, 2010, incident involving a 15-year-old girl.

People protesting the original paternity order plan to be at the courthouse today before a 1:30 p.m. hearing.

