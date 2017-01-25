Records: Man shot, killed by deputy was released from jail same day

Jonathan David Sper (Photo: Kent County Jail)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies say 30-year-old Jonathan Sper was shot after he got into a violent confrontation with a Kent County deputy following a domestic dispute with his brother.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Jan. 24, at a home on Summit Court near U.S. 131 and 13 Mile Road, west of Rockford.

Court documents show Sper just got out of jail the day of the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested last week for larceny of under $200 for ordering at a restaurant without paying, according to records.

Then later on Tuesday night, Kent County deputies say they responded to a home where Sper was fighting with his brother. Deputies say they separated the two brothers, but Sper got violent with an officer.

That's when an officer shot and killed him.

A neighbor says he's never seen any trouble there before.

"(They're) always out with their kids out in the yard and you talk to them and they are the nicest people in the world; this is something you would never expect to happen," Nick Wiebenga said.

Wyoming police are handling the case so it will be an independent investigation. The Kent County prosecutor said this investigation will likely take a month.

(© 2017 WZZM)