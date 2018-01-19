Repeat window peeper charged in two Grand Rapids sexual assaults

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man convicted of a 2015 window peeping incident in Grand Rapids is now accused of sexually assaulting women in two separate incidents.

Xavier Jajuan Davis, 31, was arraigned earlier this week on three counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Tips generated from a composite drawing released by police earlier this month led to his arrest.

Davis is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for an Oct. 25 incident at 303 Monroe Avenue NW, which is the address of DeVos Place. Davis lists his employer as DeVos Place, court records show.

Details of the assault have not been released.

He also faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a potential life offense, for a Dec. 28th incident on Oak Park Drive west of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Details of that case also have not been disclosed.

A probable cause hearing on both cases is set for Jan. 30 in Grand Rapids District Court.

Davis has a 2012 home invasion conviction in Ottawa County. He was charged in that case after his arrest for a window peeping incident near Grand Valley State University.

Davis was again accused of window peeping for incidents that occurred over the span of several weeks near downtown Grand Rapids in 2015. His image was caught by surveillance video at a home on East Fulton Street.

Davis was convicted of disorderly person-window peeping and sentenced to several months in the Kent County Jail. Court documents at the time indicated that Davis was a suspect in other window peeping incidents in which college-age women were targeted.

