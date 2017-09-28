Reward offered for information leading to stolen guns

KENT COUNTY, MICH - A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of guns stolen in Kent County this month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced $2,500 reward on Thursday, September 28, 2017. That amount was matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, bringing the total reward to $5,000.

The first break in happened on September 16th when 13 handguns were taken from the Cabela's in Grandville. Then on September 24th Barracks 616 in Grand Rapids was broken into and 20 handguns were stolen.

The ATF says five of the guns have been recovered but they are still looking for the remaining 28.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the ATF at (1-800-283-4867) or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125. Information can also be sent to the ATF via the mobile app Reportit, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

They can also visit the report it website. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

