Rockford man tries to poison horse with anti-freeze

CANNON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Early Tuesday morning, the owners of a horse on Nine Mile Road west of Young Avenue in Cannon Township, say they saw a neighbor out in their back pasture, behaving suspiciously.

Surveillance cameras recorded 58-year-old Kevin Greenwald pouring a quarter gallon of anti-freeze into the horse's water pail. The horse's owners were able to remove the pail before the horse drank, but Greenwald still faces a killing/torturing animals charge, which carried a 5-year prison sentence.

Although cordial in the past, the owners of the horse says they've had some issues with Greenwald in recent weeks. Greenwald admitted to authorities that he was angry the horse got out of it's pen.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

