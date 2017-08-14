Scammers calling people posing as deputies

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Sheriff's deputies are asking people to be aware of a phone scam that led to multiple complaints on Monday, August 14.

Captain Mark Bennett from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says suspects called victims posing as deputies or detectives. They told the victims they have outstanding warrants or unpaid tickets and asked for payment by credit or debit card.

The suspects even provided bogus callback numbers and department identification numbers.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department will not call you for bond money by phone. They also say communications regarding citations would be made in person or by U.S. Mail.

If you've received a call you believe to be fraudulent, you're asked not to engage with the suspects, and instead report the incident to the Sheriff's Department.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News.

