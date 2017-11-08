Search for evidence in Ana Carrillo case continues as hearing for her suspected killer begins

UPDATE: Andrew Hudson has been taken down to the Grand River to assist police in locating Ana Carillo's body.

Officials said they expect to continue the search at least until dark or until her body is found. If Carrillo's body is found - the court proceedings will be much shorter than expected.

WALKER, MICH. - As Wyoming Police search for evidence related to the investigation of Ana Carrillo's death, her family members are gathered in a Wyoming District Courtroom anticipating a hearing for the man charged with her murder on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The search is currently taking place in Walker and has led to the closing of several roads including: Veterans Memorial Drive SW from Butterworth Street to Maynard Avenue.

The preliminary examination hearing is expected to begin around 2 p.m. after being delayed since 9 a.m. this morning. Andrew Hudson, the man charged with Carrillo's death, is also her ex-boyfriend.

