Seasonal uptick in car thefts around Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In just the last three days, four vehicles have been stolen in the Grand Rapids area.

According to the crime map, there has already been 56 car thefts in the last month.

Sgt. Joel Roon of Kent County Sheriff's Department said cases of unattended running vehicles are more prevalent during these winter months. The sheriff has responded already to several cases this year where a driver left the car to warm up and it was stolen by the time he returned.

"If you have to leave your car running, lock it and have a second pair of keys," Roon said.

Another cost worthy investment may be an automated car starter remote, which eliminates the issue of your keys being left in your car.

