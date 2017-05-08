Second Cascade firefighter enters pleas in teen sex case

Former Cascade Twp. firefighter Steven Drake enters pleas in teen sex case. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Cascade Township firefighter investigators say had sex with a 16-year-old girl he knew through a firehouse Explorer program entered pleas Monday to three felony charges stemming from nude photos he had of the girl.

Steven David Drake, 32, of Ada, was initially charged with child sexually abusive commercial activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Two of the charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

During an appearance in Kent County Circuit Court on Monday, May 8, Drake entered pleas to an amended count of promoting child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime; both are felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Drake also pleaded to possession of child sexually abusive material, a four-year offense.

His former co-worker, 51-year-old Clem Bell, pleaded guilty to the same charges last week. Both have since left their jobs with the Cascade Township Fire Department.

A prosecutor handling the case is recommending that Drake serve no more than one year in the Kent County Jail. Judge Mark Trusock, who accepted the pleas, is not bound by that recommendation. Drake will be back in court for sentencing next month.

The high school student told investigators her 2016 relationship with Drake "progressed to the point they were having sexual intercourse'' on more than one occasion at his home, court records show.

Drake asked her to send him nude photos of herself on SnapChat, investigators wrote. She said she sent nude photos of herself to Drake and he sent her nude photos of himself, court records show.

She also said she was involved in a sexual relationship with Bell, and he asked her to send nude photos of herself via text message, court records show.

"Bell has the photos stored on an 'App' on his phone,'' the girl said, according to court records. The 'App' is password protected and the photos are explicit, court records show.

She said firefighters had access to the township computers "and recalled a time in which Bell did an Internet search on the township computer looking for the 'age of consent' in Michigan,'' court records show.

Both Drake and Bell admitted that they received several nude photos of the girl on their phones, court records show.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained search warrants for their phones as well as electronic devices at the township fire department.

Because the girl is 16, the age of consent in Michigan, there were no criminal sexual conduct charges issued. Investigators say it is illegal to share nude images of a person under the age of 18.

At the time of the offenses, the Cascade Township Fire Department sponsored an Explorer post for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 years interested in firefighting and emergency services. Township officials say they have since suspended the program.

The coed organization is chartered through the Boy Scouts of America.

The case is being handled by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office; warrants charging Drake were authorized Feb. 24 while Bell was charged in January.

Drake and Bell are in the Kent County Jail; bond for both remains at $500,000.

