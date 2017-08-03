Serial robber back in court on new home invasion charges

Corey VanSuilichem

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A parole absconder who served nearly a decade in prison for several home break-ins is accused of doing it again.

32-year-old Corey VanSuilichem was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, on three counts of home invasion.

He was arrested last month after he was found driving with a Cadillac Escalade stolen out of Grandville.

Kent County investigators say he may be responsible for more than a dozen home break-ins, several of them around Bostwick Lake east of Rockford.

In some cases, he broke in while the homeowners were asleep.

The boldness of the break-ins made finding him a priority for the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

