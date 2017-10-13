Sexual assault reported near GVSU Allendale campus

(Photo: Grand Valley Police Department)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Investigators are looking into a reported sexual assault just off the main campus of Grand Valley State University.

Ottawa County deputies say the assault happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday along West Campus Drive near The Lodge apartments.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his late teens or early twenties, 5'9" to 6'1", and weighing 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark brown or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000, or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

