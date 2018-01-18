Sexual assault suspect arrested after police release sketch

Xavier Jajuan Davis

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A wanted man is in custody after police released a sketch of him and received several tips from the public about his identity.

The composite sketch was distributed after the Grand Rapids Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted last month.

Xavier Jajuan Davis, 31, was arrested the week of Jan. 15. The sketch was released on Jan. 10.

The crime in question occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, in the 4200 block of Oak Park Dr SE. The victim said the assailant pointed a handgun at her and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he ran away.

Davis is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Police say an undercover operation at the Grand Rapids bus terminal led to his arrest without incident.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 17, where his bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a probably cause hearing on Jan. 30.

Throughout the investigation, police were able to link Davis to a second, unrelated case on Oct. 25, 2017. A warrant was issued for attempted criminal sexual conduct. He was arraigned on the additional charge with a bond set at $150,000.

