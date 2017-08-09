Sexual assault suspect wanted after incident at grocery store

(Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police in Wyoming are asking for your help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

The incident in question happened on the afternoon of July 29, at a local grocery store. That's where officers responded to a report of a man who had inappropriate sexual contact with a female employee.

The suspect left the store before police arrived.

If you recognize him, please call the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

