Sheriff: Man brings heroin to girlfriend's release from jail

HOWELL, MICH. - A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to heroin police say they found in his possession Oct. 2 as he waited for his girlfriend to be released from Livingston County Jail.

Jeffery Samuel Picklesimer was arraigned Oct. 3 in Livingston County's 53rd District Court on charges of delivery/manufacture of narcotics less than 50 grams.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said a deputy spotted a 2003 Buick, with all windows rolled down, in the east parking lot of the sheriff's office about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 2.

The deputy approached the vehicle and found Picklesimer "passed out" in the fully-reclined driver's seat of the vehicle.

"He appeared to be sweating, despite (temperatures) below 60 degrees," said Murphy, noting the deputy shined his flashlight into the car but only got a response from the man when he activated the flashlight's strobe function.

Picklesimer told the deputy he was "just sleeping in the lot waiting to pick up his girlfriend, who was going to be released from jail," Murphy said.

A search of the vehicle turned up several empty or nearly empty “bindles” of heroin in the car and five full bindles in the man’s wallet. A bindle is a small envelope made from folded paper and used for carrying powdered drugs.

Picklesimer remains at Livingston County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for an Oct. 17 court appearance.

