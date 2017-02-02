Shooter sentenced for 12 to 60 years

Dereontae Foster, 18, enters pleas in June 30 drive-by shooting on NE Side. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids who pled no contest to shooting two people -- including a four-year-old girl who was grazed in the knee -- will go to prison for 12 to 60 years.

He shot a teen and the child on Leonard Street in June of 2016 in a drive-by shooting.

He will have to spend two years in prison on the weapons charge and then another 10 to 60 years for the assault charge.

