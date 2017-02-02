WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Shooter sentenced for 12 to 60 years

Man gets 12-60 years for Grand Rapids shooting

Gordon Beedle, WZZM 5:20 PM. EST February 02, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids who pled no contest to shooting two people -- including a four-year-old girl who was grazed in the knee -- will go to prison for 12 to 60 years.
 
Dereontae Foster was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2 for the shooting. He pled no contest to assault with intent to murder and a weapons charge. 
 
He shot a teen and the child on Leonard Street in June of 2016 in a drive-by shooting. 
 
He will have to spend two years in prison on the weapons charge and then another 10 to 60 years for the assault charge. 
 
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
 
 
    

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories