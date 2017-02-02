Shooter sentenced for 12 to 60 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids who pled no contest to shooting two people -- including a four-year-old girl who was grazed in the knee -- will go to prison for 12 to 60 years.
Dereontae Foster was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2 for the shooting. He pled no contest to assault with intent to murder and a weapons charge.
He shot a teen and the child on Leonard Street in June of 2016 in a drive-by shooting.
He will have to spend two years in prison on the weapons charge and then another 10 to 60 years for the assault charge.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs