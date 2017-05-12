Shooting at house party in Grand Rapids, 2 women injured

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A house party in Grand Rapids ended after shots were fired by two different people, injuring 2 women.

Grand Rapids Police say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Corrine Street SW. A group of people were on the front porch when two suspects started shooting, hitting two women.

Both women were hit in the leg, they were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

Police say no arrests were made, they are still looking for two suspects. No descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3938 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

