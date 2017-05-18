Shots fired after argument between 4 men in Grand Rapids

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for four men they say were involved in an argument that lead to shots fired last night.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, police were called to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of Franklin Street SE.

According to witnesses at the scene, four black men aged 20 to 25 were arguing before the shots were fired. No further descriptions were given. Shortly after the altercation, a "light colored, large SUV was seen fleeing the area.

The man who witnesses say had the gun was seen leaving separately on a mountain bike.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

