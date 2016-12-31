Shots fired into apartment in Battle Creek, victim arrested

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek police said shots were fired through an apartment door at 65 Stringham Road around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

A resident in another apartment called to report the shooting and police said they found two shell casings in the hall outside the apartment and two bullet holes in the door.

The resident, 20, said he and some friends had been gambling all night and he posted something about it on social media about 8 a.m. that morning. Then as he was sitting on the couch, he heard a knock on the door and started to open it but saw a man outside wearing a mask.

He shut and locked the door but said two shots were fired as he ran. The victim was struck in the neck with a piece of wood from the door. Another man sleeping in another room was not hurt.

Police said a neighbor reported seeing three men with masks and one with a gun in the hallway before the shooting. They left in a silver SUV after the shooting.

Officers arrested the 20-year-old resident on three outstanding warrants and he was taken to the Calhoun County jail.

