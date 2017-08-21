Sisters, ages 9 and 10, reported missing in Oceana County

Charlotte Thomas, 10 of Hart, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 21. (Photo: Oceana Sheriff)

OCEANA COUNTY, MICH. - There are two missing girls in the Hart and Mears area in Oceana County.

They were reported missing to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning, Aug. 21.

Charlotte Thomas, 10, is 4 feet tall and weighs 54 lbs, and she was last seen wearing a blue skort and blue shirt. Her 9-year-old sister Clarissa Thomas is 4-foot-2 and weighs 57 lbs, and she was last seen wearing pink leggings and a pink shirt with Anna and Elsa from the movie "Frozen."

Clarissa Thomas, 9 of Hart, is in the middle wearing all pink. (Photo: Oceana Sheriff)

If anyone has information please contact the Oceana County Sheriff's Office or Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch.

