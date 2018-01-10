Sketch of sexual assault suspect released by Grand Rapids police

Do you recognize this man? The composite sketch was created after the Grand Rapids Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted last month. (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Do you recognize this man? The composite sketch was created after the Grand Rapids Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted last month.

Police are hoping you can help identify him and aid in their criminal sexual conduct, first degree, investigation.

The alleged crime occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, in the 4200 block of Oak Park Dr SE. The victim said the man pointed a handgun at her and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he ran away.

The suspect is described as being a 21- to 23-year-old black man who stands 6’ tall and weighs 160 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

The handgun was described as being a larger framed black semi-automatic.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information, please contact police by phone at 616-456-3422, through GRPD's Facebook messenger or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

