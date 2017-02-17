‘Sociopath' convicted of murders in two states loses bid to have Michigan conviction overturned

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

WALKER, MICH. - The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a second-degree murder conviction for Shawn Jarrett in the April, 2014 slaying of a greenhouse co-worker, dismissing his contention there was insufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict.

It’s the second dose of bad news for Jarrett in as many months. He lost a bid to have his conviction overturned in the 2014 rape of an elderly Grandville woman after the Michigan Supreme Court in January declined to step in.

A Kent County jury convicted Jarrett of second-degree murder for the disappearance and murder of Berta Yolanda Reyes. The two worked together at Neal Mast & Sons Greenhouses in Walker.

Her body was found the following month at a construction site about a half-mile away.

“A rational jury could conclude that (Jarrett) committed the murder,’’ justices wrote in a three-page ruling released Friday, Feb. 17. “Although the evidence is circumstantial. . . the evidence was sufficient to convict defendant of second-degree murder.’’

Jarrett had been "particularly friendly'' to Reyes, "offering her bottled water and looking at her differently than the other employees,'' according to court records.

Reyes, 40, a four-month employee, didn't accept or show interest, court records show. In a subsequent interview with Walker police, Jarrett denied knowing Reyes.

Reyes’ husband dropped her off at work the morning of April 24, 2014. He noticed a tan vehicle in the parking lot; the car was later linked to Jarrett.

Jarrett left the greenhouse early, claiming that he was sick. After getting home about 12:30 p.m., Jarrett “immediately began cleaning the car,’’ court records show.

The victim’s broken cell phone, a battery and telephone case was found in a parking lot outside the greenhouse. DNA on the items matched Jarrett’s DNA.

Police also found two spots of blood in Jarrett’s car; a sample from the driver’s side headrest matched the victim’s DNA.

A Kent County jury in Sept. 2015 deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Jarrett guilty. At the time of the conviction, he was already serving two consecutive life sentences for the June, 2014 rape of an 85-year-old widow at her Grandville home.

Now 53, Jarrett is at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson.

Jarrett has a lengthy criminal background dating back to his teen years. In July, 1979 Jarrett, then 16, was charged in Pennsylvania with breaking into a home and raping a woman.

In March, 1982, he broke into another neighbor's house in Farrell, Pa. and raped her. Jarrett plunged a knife into the woman's back and fled with her jewelry. The 64-year-old murder victim was the widow of that town's police chief.

Two months later, Jarrett was arrested for assaulting a 58-year-old woman in the nearby town of Sharon, Pa. The woman's daughter arrived home and interrupted the attack.

Jarrett was released on New Year's Eve 2012 and went to live with his parents in Howland, Ohio, near Youngstown. Four months later, Jarrett arrived in West Michigan.

Before his release from prison in Pennsylvania, a prison doctor described Jarrett as a "sociopath.'' The evaluation included a haunting observation: "He will kill again. It's just a matter of time.''

