Sparta pharmacist credited for helping jail 3 Chicago-area men on fraud charges

Kent County jail (Photo: WZZM)

SPARTA, MICH. - Three men from the Chicago area are in the Kent County jail awaiting charges for trying to obtain drugs on a fraudulent prescription.

Thanks to an "alert and suspicious pharmacist," the suspects who walked into Sparta store on Friday, Feb. 10, weren't able to get hold of the drugs, according to the Sparta police chief in an email.

The suspects are Lavelle Butler, 25; Roberto House, 23; and Jermaine Traylor, 23.

Butler and House each face a charge of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud -- a maximum four-year sentence if convicted. Traylor faces that charge, too, as well as possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and providing false information -- his name -- to an officer.

Traylor also is held on an extradition warrant out of Illinois for failing to appear in court for similar prescription-related charges.

Sparta police say the charges were authorized Sunday, Feb. 12, and the suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

