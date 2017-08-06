Sparta police warn public about child abductions

Police lights.

SPARTA, MICH. - Sparta police are warning parents about attempted child abductions.

The police department posted on Facebook that recently there has been concern about suspicious individuals approaching children on the street.

According to the post, there have been no instances of abduction, but the department did want to warn the public.

Police say the most recent complaint involved a young girl being asked by a man in a van if she wanted to go with him to see puppies.

Details about the suspect were not given.

Anyone with concern can contact the Sparta Department of Police at 616-887-7331.

