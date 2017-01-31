Stabbing suspect arrested in Allegan

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

ALLEGAN, MICH. - An Allegan County man is facing charges for a January 13 stabbing. The 25 year old Lee Township man was arrested around Noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of an Allegan Business. Police believed he was armed with a handgun.

Several officers took part in the arrest, which was in a public area. Detectives are still obtaining search warrants and will be meeting with prosecutors to discuss any additional charges.

The stabbing victim is a 28 year old man also from Lee Township. The stabbing is still under investigation

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Allegan Police Department in making this arrest.

