Stabbing suspect must be charged in another state, before facing charges in Michigan

Rakelio Latrice Fountain, 30, of Muskegon. (Photo: Muskegon Police Dept.)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A woman, facing murder charges for a deadly fight in Muskegon, won't be brought back to Michigan until she's faced separate assault charges in another state.

Muskegon County Prosecutors approved a murder warrant for Rakelio Fountain earlier this month. Fountain is wanted for the July 4 stabbing death of Earaysha Hudgins in Muskegon. Fountain was arrested days later, near Asheville, North Carolina.

Prosecutors here say Fountain has to answer to assault and weapons charge for an incident in North Carolina, before she will be extradited to Michigan.

