State suspends Nassar's medical license

The state's department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar's medical license. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar's medical license.

The department received three complaints against Nassar — on Sept. 12, Sept. 15 and Dec. 22 — which earlier this month an official said were in the "administrative review process." That phase of the complaint process includes the consideration of whether to start an investigation and the formal filing of an administrative complaint after an investigation if grounds to impose sanctions can be substantiated.

LARA on Tuesday summarily suspended Nassar's license to practice as an osteopathic physician, according to a news release. The department filed an administrative complaint alleging that Nassar sexually abused a minor.

The administrative complaint could lead to a disciplinary subcommittee revoking or suspending Nassar's medical license, or imposing lesser punishments including reprimands, fines or probation. A disciplinary subcommittee can also dismiss a complaint.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, is currently in custody awaiting trial on two federal child pornography charges. He's also facing three criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County, with a hearing scheduled for next month to determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Nassar worked for MSU for nearly 20 years before the university fired him in September. He also spent nearly 30 years as a team physician for USA Gymnastics. He's a figure in the national scandal about the way USA Gymnastics handles sexual abuse allegations.

Since an Indianapolis Star report in September detailing the story of two women who accused Nassar of sexual assault, more than 60 women and girls have made sexual assault allegations against Nassar to law enforcement.

Nassar also faces at least five lawsuits from more than 25 alleged victims. Two of the lawsuits also name MSU as a co-defendant and some of the lawsuits also name USA Gymnastics as a co-defendant.

Many of the alleged victims who have filed criminal complaints agaisnt Nassar told law enforcement they were sexually assaulted during medical procedures, officials have said.

Through his attorneys, Nassar has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement in September, they said Nassar performed medical techniques involving vaginal penetration and "any allegations that (he) was performing these procedures for any purpose other than proper medical treatment are patently false and untrue."

However, more than 20 women allege in lawsuits that they were subjected to either vaginal or anal penetration by Nassar's fingers without granting consent and without Nassar wearing gloves. Four of these women are currently minors while a dozen others who are adults allege they were sexually assaulted when they were younger than 18.

One woman alleges Nassar used "massage cream" as lubricant, but the others allege he didn't use any lubrication, according to court records.

The lack of gloves for such procedures is a violation of LARA's Occupational Health Standards. A lawsuit filed this month also alleges that the medical records for several of the women didn't contain references to intravaginal procedures even though the women allege Nassar penetrated their vaginas with his fingers.

