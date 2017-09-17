Stolen guns, shooting and standoff leads to four people's arrests

Police shut down the area of Shangrai La and Englewood on Grand Rapids' southeast side while attempting to take one person in custody that was related to a robbery and shooting. (Photo: Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids have arrested four young suspects for their involvement in a robbery in Grandville, a shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids and an overnight standoff.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the case starts at the Cabela's in Grandville, where a group of young suspects broke in and stole multiple guns early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Baxter Street and Diamond Avenue where shots were fired. At this point, police were given a vehicle description for the shooting suspects. That vehicle was seen and stopped Saturday, around 5 p.m., in the area of Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue,

Several young suspects fled the traffic stop. However, police were able to take three people into custody. Police said that at least one other suspect remained at large at this point in the investigation. Several weapons were located during the traffic stop and believed to be related to the Cabela's robbery.

The investigation lead police to a home on Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue, just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday. to serve a search warrant in reference to the robbery at Cabela's. Police were working to get at least one suspect out of the home early Sunday morning. Police closed the roadway down to traffic and were not allowing residents to leave unless escorted or go into their homes if they weren't already.

The suspect inside of the home was finally taken into custody around 7 a.m. The four suspects, ages 13, 14, 15, and 16 have been arrested.

The entire incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information that might further this case is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Media is staging at 28th Street and Englewood. I have heard sirens and a loudspeaker. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/X6sneHHBgq — Mackenzie Thaden (@MackenzieThaden) September 17, 2017

Police attempting to make contact with someone linked to robbery at Cabella's and incident in Grand Rapids overnight. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/y4DM15RMEc — Mackenzie Thaden (@MackenzieThaden) September 17, 2017

